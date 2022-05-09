Boner of the Day for May 9th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THIS JOKE WILL NEVER GET OLD BECAUSE IT ALREADY IS OLD.

A self proclaimed prankster from Texas got “Brad” tattooed on her armpit just so she can ask people if they want to me Brad Pitt.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: THEY CONTINUE TO ‘BLEED THE BEAST.’

A public charter school run by the polygamous Kingston group has continued to evade the state as it appoints new members from the family who handle millions of dollars on taxpayer money.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: IF THERE IS A WAY TO PREVENT HIM FROM ENTERING MOAB CITY LIMITS, DO IT.

‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ announced on Facebook that him and his team would be traveling to Moab to assist in the investigation of a double murder.

via Fox News