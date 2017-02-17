Celebrity News for February 17th, 2017

Kelly Ripa hasn’t said a word to her former “Live” co-host Regis Philbin ever since he left the show, because she was “very offended” when he called it quits six years ago, he revealed this week. The 85-year-old veteran TV personality exposed the bad blood between himself and Ripa during a Tuesday interview on “Larry King Now.” “She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her,” Philbin told broadcast icon Larry King of his former TV sidekick. “I was leaving because I was getting older and it was not right for me anymore.”

PewDiePie apologizes for anti-Semitic jokes then goes on tirade

Three days after being dropped by Disney, the Internet sensation took to his YouTube channel to apologize while blaming the media. PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has been under fire for posting videos featuring either anti-Semitic jokes or images related to Nazis, including a banner that said “Death to all Jews.”

Adele is now one of the highest-paid performers ever

Adele raked in over $625,000 every night on her mammoth world tour last year — making her one of the highest-paid performers ever. New accounts for her firm Remedy Touring, of which she is the only director, show a profit of $14.38 million between October 2015 and April 2016. That works out to $653,448 per tour date during that period. Adele performed 107 dates across Europe and America between February and December last year.

Chance the Rapper turning down $10M advances

Chance the Rapper won a Best New Artist Grammy on Sunday — but he doesn’t have, or need, a record label. An insider said: “Every label is still trying to get him. He’s making too much on his own … He was turning down $5 million advances before, and now it’s like $10 million.” The source added, “He may do something with Apple, but not a label per se … He is going to remain independent.”

*NSYNC is reuniting this year

It might sound crazy, but it ain’t no lie.

All five members of *NSYNC will reunite this year to receive their star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, Lance Bass told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “We’ll all be there!” he said, adding, “We just have to decide on a date. We’re terrible at planning things.” The former boy band member also revealed that the group, which includes Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez, is releasing a vinyl edition of their hit holiday album “Home for Christmas” for its 20th anniversary.

GRAMMYS SECRET COMMITTEE TORPEDOES BLACK ARTISTS Village People Singer Claims

A secret committee for the Grammys is in place to undermine the rank-and-file voters if they choose to give plum awards to black artists like Beyonce … so claims the original lead singer of Village People. Victor Willis sent a scathing letter to the President of the Recording Academy, demanding he “come clean” over the existence of a clandestine group that was supposedly formed after Lionel Richie beat Bruce Springsteen for the 1985 Album of the Year.

JUSTIN BIEBER Faked Illness to Skip Depo LAWYERS SAY CHUGGING VIDEOS PROVE IT

Justin Bieber got busted calling in sick for a deposition … or so claim the lawyers who say they have proof he stood them up due to a night of heavy partying. The attorneys are repping a songwriter who claims Bieber jacked a sample for “Sorry” — and had scheduled a Feb 8 depo with Justin. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Justin’s team informed the lawyers just hours beforehand … he wouldn’t be able to because he was “ill.”

Cops allegedly look into Bieber’s head-butt

Justin Bieber was allegedly investigated for head-butting a party crasher at Serafina Sunset in LA. “He was co-hosting a party for [music producer] Poo Bear and a rogue party crasher kept trying to get in,” a source told Page Six. “The party crasher was causing some beef and called the cops.” TMZ reported that Bieber was caught up in a scuffle with the restaurant’s staff — but Serafina denied the report.

Insiders fear for Nick Cannon’s mental health

Insiders are concerned about Nick Cannon after recent dramatic behavior. After suddenly quitting his job as host of “America’s Got Talent” via social media this week, we’ve learned Cannon summarily fired his longtime advisers — including ID-PR publicist Alla Plotkin and ICM Partners agent Chris Smith. Meanwhile, we’re told Cannon has recently “got really into religion,” wears robes and a turban and refers to himself as “Reverend Dr. Cannon.” Apparently he isn’t attached to a specific religion so much as a general spirituality.

