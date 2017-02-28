Celebrity News for February 28th, 2017

Oscars accountant busy tweeting Emma Stone pic before epic flub

The bean counter who handed Oscars presenter Warren Beatty the wrong winners envelope Sunday night was busy tweeting snapshots of actors backstage just before he set in motion the biggest blunder in the award show’s history. Brian Cullinan, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, which handles the Oscars voting, giddily posted a photo of “La La Land’’ star Emma Stone just three minutes before giving Beatty what was supposed to be the envelope containing the name of the Best Picture.

Warren Beatty refused to hand over infamous envelope

Warren Beatty refused to hand over the envelope evidence to Oscars security after the now-famous flub that erroneously crowned “La La Land” as the year’s Best Picture. A source at the awards show told Page Six that an embarrassed Beatty was backstage after the epic error, and was about to step into an elevator with fellow stars and PriceWaterhouseCoopers brass when he was ordered to turn over the envelopes that caused the confusion — but he refused.

Jimmy Kimmel describes ‘mass confusion’ after best picture Oscar gaffe

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel shared his perspective on the show’s best-picture gaffe during his Monday monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “As I’m sure you’ve at least heard, ‘La La Land‘ was simultaneously somehow the biggest winner and loser last night,” Kimmel said.

Image of living producer used for Oscars In Memoriam segment

The Best Picture blunder wasn’t the only gaffe at the Academy Awards ceremony last night: During the show’s In Memoriam segment, a photo of a living woman was mistakenly used to represent Janet Patterson, four-time Oscar nominee for costume design, who died in October 2016.

‘Biggest Loser’ Host Bob Harper Unconscious For Two Days After Heart Attack

According to the media outlet, heart disease runs in the family, as Harper’s mother died from a heart attack a while back. The 51-year-old reportedly told TMZ that the cause of the incident is genetics, as he famously keeps a very healthy diet. Harper was quickly transferred to a local hospital where he woke two days later and remained for the following eight days due to his condition. Apparently, his doctor insisted that he was not ready to fly, preventing him from returning to his home in Los Angeles. NBC confirmed reports of Harper’s heart attack on Monday, issuing a statement to E! News. “Bob Harper confirms to NBC News that he had a heart attack two weeks ago yesterday. He is on the mend.” The Huffington Post has reached out to Harper’s representatives for more information and will update this post accordingly.

Cash me outside’ girl is a bi-coastal menace to America

Police are investigating a brawl involving Danielle Bregoli, 13, and three others early on Sunday morning outside of a bar in Lake Worth, Florida. Bregoli, who made headlines earlier this month for a Spirit Airlines altercation, was caught on camera exchanging words with another female bar patron in a video shared to YouTube. According to the post, the woman had suggested that Bregoli was out past her curfew. In response, one of Bregoli’s friends hurled ice cream at the woman and then made a break for it.

Bankruptcy fraud sentencing for ‘Dance Moms’ star now May 8

The federal court sentencing for “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller will continue before a federal court judge in Pittsburgh on May 8. Miller’s complicated sentencing hearing began Jan. 20 and was to have concluded Feb. 24. But prosecutors postponed it and the judge scheduled it to continue in more than two months.

U2 accused of ripping off guitarist’s song: suit

A British guitarist and songwriter is suing U2 and its front man Bono claiming that the famous band stole one of his songs for their 1991 album “Achtung Baby.” Paul Rose said U2 lifted multiple elements of his song “Nae Slappin” for their hit song “The Fly” at a time when they were desperately searching for a new sound.

Judge approves out-of-town jurors for Cosby trial

A Pennsylvania judge on Monday denied Bill Cosby’s request to move his upcoming sex-assault trial to a new venue but said he would allow the use of out-of-town jurors to decide the disgraced comic’s fate. Jurors from either Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh and its surrounding suburbs, or nearby Philadelphia County, will be brought to Montgomery County for Cosby’s June 5 trial, Judge Steven O’Neill ruled.

Pregnant Beyoncé parties until midnight

Despite being pregnant with twins, Beyoncé partied until midnight after the Oscars, joining Harvey Weinstein’s bash with Jay Z. Also among the guests at the Weinstein Company party at Tao at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood were Scarlett Johansson, Mick Jagger, Matthew Morrison, Priyanka Chopra and Georgina Chapman, in a stunning Marchesa gown.

