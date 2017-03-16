Celebrity News for March 16th, 2017

Christ, not this shit again: it looks like hackers have gained access to private photos of Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried and leaked them on the internet. In what is being dubbed as the Fappening 2.0, TMZ reports that nude photos of Seyfried and her former boyfriend were posted on a website called Celeb Jihad on Wednesday. A letter written by her attorneys states that the pictures were “wrongfully obtained” and leaked to the site and requests that they be removed at once.

Mischa Barton got not just one but 2 restraining orders against 2 former boyfriends … one or both of whom she believes is peddling a sex tape. As we reported, Mischa has filed a police report after stories surfaced someone is trying to sell a sex tape featuring the actress for $500k. She said in a news conference the culprit is a former BF, but she didn’t name names.

Three Chicago high school students wrote a heartfelt open letter to Chance the Rapper thanking him for his service to the community and praising him for being an inspiration. The letter, which was published by Billboard on Wednesday, was written by Alex Rojas, Alondra Cerros and Annelisse Betancourt, all of whom attend Lake View High School. The students expressed their gratitude for the rapper’s $1 million donation to Chicago Public Schools earlier this month, thanking him for financially supporting a school system that has been plagued with issues.

MEEK MILL CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER AIRPORT FIGHT

Meek Mill was charged with assault Wednesday at St. Louis International Airport after an airport employee on the hunt for a pic triggered a fight … TMZ has learned. We’re told the airport employee wanted a photo with Meek but the rapper wasn’t having it … and an altercation ensued. Airport police were called and Meek, along with 2 airport employees, was charged with misdemeanor assault. They were given a summons to appear in court in lieu of arrest.

NBC fuming over Maddow’s Trump tax scoop

MSNBC’s big “Trump tax return” scoop has caused friction between the cable news network and parent NBC, according to insiders. “[MSNBC] announced it on Twitter, and [NBC] found out when [the general public] did,” said a source. “[MSNBC president] Phil Griffin was trying to undermine [NBC News president] Noah Oppenheim. There was never a conversation. They overplayed their hand in a huge way.” Host Rachel Maddow teased the story on Twitter, then withheld the story till later in her program, revealing in a big ­anticlimax that Trump paid $38 million in taxes in 2005. “It’s their cable network, but it’s still NBC News. [NBC] did not appreciate being kept in the dark . . . To hype such a big story and not really deliver is a bit embarrassing. Airing a story you’ve hyped 20 minutes into your broadcast makes it a lot less of a ‘breaking news’ story.”

Trump’s lawyer demands apology over Snoop Dogg video

“Shame on you, Snoop,” President Donald Trump’s team fired back at Snoop Dogg following the release of the music video for his latest song, “Lavender.” The parody video includes a shot of the rapper firing a toy gun at a clown version of Trump, alluding to the “clownery” of police and state violence against citizens. Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, told “TMZ Live” the scene is “totally disgraceful.” “Snoop owes the president an apology,” he said. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that.”

Scientology slams renewal of Leah Remini’s docuseries

A new war of words has broken out over Leah Remini‘s show, “Scientology and the Aftermath” after A&E renewed it for a second season on Wednesday. Remini — the “King of Queens” TV star who broke from the religion about four years ago — said in a statement of her show being picked up, “It became clear to us that although we were telling painful stories of former members of the Church of Scientology, this show was resonating strongly with people everywhere.” She added, “The show is really about standing up for what is right and not letting bullies have their way. I feel it is important for people to know that you can take action to bring about change, both for yourself and for others.”

More Amy Schumer! Blames “subreddits” for her bad reviews of her Netflix Special.

Blatant joke thief and remarkably unfunny Amy Schumer is blaming her tanking special on the current president and his administration. Then calls herself brave and dangerous.

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA NEGOTIATING WITH BRAVO For Triumphant Return

Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes are deep in negotiations to return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Sources close to production tell us Kim and NeNe both have offers on the table from Bravo for Season 10 this Fall, and we’re told the network wants them as full-fledged cast members. We’re told both women are receptive, but there’s a problem. Kim’s got her own show on Bravo that just started filming … and NeNe’s shooting her own stuff. We’re told Bravo’s willing to bend if necessary and hire them as part-time cast members, although that’s not ideal.

