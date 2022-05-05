Geek News on the Radio for May 5th, 2022

Treat yourself to the latest trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Yesterday was May the 4th (be with you) and in celebration of everything Star Wars, Disney gave us this trailer.

via CNN

DC’s League of Super-Pets gets an adorable trailer

The movie looks a lot like the Life of Pets, but with the added twist of super powers.

via Gizmodo

Some of the best comic creators come together in support of Ukraine, and you can help too

Veteran of the industry Scott Dunbier has helped organize an anthology comic book with stories written by an incredible lineup of comic book writers. The book is called Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds

via The Hollywood Reporter