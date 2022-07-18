Geek News on the Radio for July 18th, 2022

Check out the trailer for season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks

You’ll be able to watch the series on Paramount+ on August 25th.

via Star Trek

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won’t feature Daniel Kaluuya

In an interview the actor confirmed that he wouldn’t reprise his role due to scheduling conflicts.

via Vanity Fair

Alden Ehrenreich to star in Marvel’s Ironheart

The actor who formally played Han Solo in ‘Solo’ will be in Ironheart. We don’t know who he’ll be playing yet.

via Movie Web

Finally, you can turn yourself into an action figure

Hasbro announced custom action figures that would use a 3d scan of your face using your phone. It’s called their ‘Selfie Series.’

via Collider

Indiana Jones will go with Harrison Ford

The actor confirmed that once he’s dead, no one will carry on the role of Indiana Jones.

via IGN

