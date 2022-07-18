Geek News on the Radio for July 18th, 2022

Check out the trailer for season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks
You’ll be able to watch the series on Paramount+ on August 25th.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won’t feature Daniel Kaluuya
In an interview the actor confirmed that he wouldn’t reprise his role due to scheduling conflicts.
Alden Ehrenreich to star in Marvel’s Ironheart
The actor who formally played Han Solo in ‘Solo’ will be in Ironheart. We don’t know who he’ll be playing yet.
Finally, you can turn yourself into an action figure
Hasbro announced custom action figures that would use a 3d scan of your face using your phone. It’s called their ‘Selfie Series.’
Indiana Jones will go with Harrison Ford
The actor confirmed that once he’s dead, no one will carry on the role of Indiana Jones.