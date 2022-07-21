Boners

Geek News on the Radio for July 21st, 2022

The San Diego Comicon makes a return

The iconic celebration of pop culture took a backseat to covid-19 during the lockdowns, and now it’s finally getting a chance to shine again.

Treat yourself to the trailer for House of the Dragon

The new trailer from HBO will be a prequel series to Game of Thrones.

 Check out the nostalgia-packed trailer for ‘Halloween Ends’

The final entry to the Halloween series finally gets a trailer, just ahead of October.

Joe Rogan gets Dethroned by a batman podcast

Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, stayed at the top of Spotify’s charts up until the fictional true crime podcast, Batman Unburied came along.

Mattel is making a live-action Matchbox Cars movie

The iconic toys meant so much to so many people, and now it’s finally getting a film debut.

