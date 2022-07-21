Geek News on the Radio for July 21st, 2022

The San Diego Comicon makes a return

The iconic celebration of pop culture took a backseat to covid-19 during the lockdowns, and now it’s finally getting a chance to shine again.

via Wired

Treat yourself to the trailer for House of the Dragon

The new trailer from HBO will be a prequel series to Game of Thrones.

via The Verge

Check out the nostalgia-packed trailer for ‘Halloween Ends’

The final entry to the Halloween series finally gets a trailer, just ahead of October.

via Collider

Joe Rogan gets Dethroned by a batman podcast

Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, stayed at the top of Spotify’s charts up until the fictional true crime podcast, Batman Unburied came along.

via Mashable

Mattel is making a live-action Matchbox Cars movie

The iconic toys meant so much to so many people, and now it’s finally getting a film debut.

via Deadline

