Geek News on the Radio for July 21st, 2022

The San Diego Comicon makes a return
The iconic celebration of pop culture took a backseat to covid-19 during the lockdowns, and now it’s finally getting a chance to shine again.
Treat yourself to the trailer for House of the Dragon
The new trailer from HBO will be a prequel series to Game of Thrones.
Check out the nostalgia-packed trailer for ‘Halloween Ends’
The final entry to the Halloween series finally gets a trailer, just ahead of October.
Joe Rogan gets Dethroned by a batman podcast
Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, stayed at the top of Spotify’s charts up until the fictional true crime podcast, Batman Unburied came along.
Mattel is making a live-action Matchbox Cars movie
The iconic toys meant so much to so many people, and now it’s finally getting a film debut.