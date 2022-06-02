Geek News on the Radio for June 2nd, 2022

Both Stranger Things Season 4, and Obi-Wan Kenobi were given content warnings after the Uvalde School Shooting
Both shows open with violent scenes that come with really unfortunate timing. Netflix decided to give Stranger things a content warning, and Disney chose to do the same with Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets a trailer for it’s second season
Season 2 of The Bad Batch was announced last year, but now we have a trailer. The season should premier sometime in the fall.
Learn the origins of Ahsoka, and Count Dooku in Tales of the Jedi, and get ready for Star Wars: Visions season 2
During the many Star Wars announcements, a new series following youngling Jedi was announced for 2022, and the next season of Star Wars: Visions was given an estimated release date of Spring 2023.
HBO Max renews Our Flag Means Death for another season
Taika Waititi’s live action pirate comedy announced it’s renewal just 3 months after it’s first season ended.