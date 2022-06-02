Geek News on the Radio for June 2nd, 2022

Both Stranger Things Season 4, and Obi-Wan Kenobi were given content warnings after the Uvalde School Shooting

Both shows open with violent scenes that come with really unfortunate timing. Netflix decided to give Stranger things a content warning, and Disney chose to do the same with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

via The Verge and NBC

Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets a trailer for it’s second season

Season 2 of The Bad Batch was announced last year, but now we have a trailer. The season should premier sometime in the fall.

via Polygon

Learn the origins of Ahsoka, and Count Dooku in Tales of the Jedi, and get ready for Star Wars: Visions season 2

During the many Star Wars announcements, a new series following youngling Jedi was announced for 2022, and the next season of Star Wars: Visions was given an estimated release date of Spring 2023.

via The Verge

HBO Max renews Our Flag Means Death for another season

Taika Waititi’s live action pirate comedy announced it’s renewal just 3 months after it’s first season ended.

via Variety