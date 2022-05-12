Geek News on the Radio for May 12th, 2022

Avatar: Way of the Water is real, and there’s a trailer

If you need a recap, then you can watch a restored version of the original from 2009 in theaters starting September 23rd.

via The Hollywood Reporter

West World returns for it’s 4th season

The trailer might have some spoilers if you haven’t already watched the first 3 seasons. The new season will premiere on June 26th.

via People

Ncuti Gatwa will be the 14th doctor, in Doctor Who

With Jodie Whittaker’s time coming to an end, it was announced that Ncuti Gatwa would have his turn to play the Doctor.

via What to Watch

Sam Raimi teases the return of Darkman

According to Sam Raimi, Universal is considering a “legacy sequel” to the 1990 Darkman that he directed.

via Gizmodo