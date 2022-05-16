Geek News on the Radio for May 16th, 2022

Check out the trailer for The Orville: New Horizons
The Orville: New Horizons will be the show’s third, and final season.
Black Mirror returns after 3 years
It’s been a long break, but the show will be returning for it’s sixth season on Netflix.
Christopher Walken cast as Dune’s Emperor for Dune: Part II
More specifically, Christopher Walken will be playing Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV for everyone who read the books.
The Toxic Avenger will be rated “R”
The reboot starring Peter Dinklage got it’s rating due to “strong violence and gore.”
Production begins on Totally Killer
Prime Video’s horror comedy is a partnership with Blumhouse Production and it’s host to quite the cast.