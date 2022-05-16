Geek News on the Radio for May 16th, 2022

Check out the trailer for The Orville: New Horizons

The Orville: New Horizons will be the show’s third, and final season.

via Comic Book

Black Mirror returns after 3 years

It’s been a long break, but the show will be returning for it’s sixth season on Netflix.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Christopher Walken cast as Dune’s Emperor for Dune: Part II

More specifically, Christopher Walken will be playing Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV for everyone who read the books.

via The Verge

The Toxic Avenger will be rated “R”

The reboot starring Peter Dinklage got it’s rating due to “strong violence and gore.”

via Movie Web

Production begins on Totally Killer

Prime Video’s horror comedy is a partnership with Blumhouse Production and it’s host to quite the cast.

via Collider