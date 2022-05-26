Geek News on the Radio for May 26th, 2022

Everyone’s favorite space Viking gets another trailer

This time around, Thor goes on a journey of self discovery. Or at least up until he’s interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher.

via Marvel

George Saunders’ short story ‘Spiderhead’ is getting a movie, and here’s the trailer

The story is about a prison in which the prisoners are allowed to roam free, but they’re used as lab rats for experimental drugs.

via Collider

The long awaited series, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, comes out tomorrow

The series is about one of the most important and influential characters in Star Wars as a whole, and you can watch the first two episodes tomorrow on Disney+ at 3:01 am ET.

via Den of Geek