Geek News on the Radio for May 9th, 2022

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness scores an incredible box office opening

The Doctor Strange sequel, and latest addition to the MCU made $185 million in the US and about $50 million more then The Batman.

via Box Office Mojo

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds won’t be available in the UK and Ireland yet

Paramount+ announced that it’s going to launch in the UK and Ireland on June 22nd. The problem is that the new Star Trek show came out on May 5th.

via Daily Star Trek News

Quantum Leap is getting a reboot

The reboot will try to pick up where the original left off and it will be set in modern day.

via Gizmodo