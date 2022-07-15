Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 15th, 2022

Artsies:
Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down – documentary on former congresswoman – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
The film is mean to be a documentary about the activist, and former congress woman who survived an assassination attempt in 2011.
Directors: Julie Cohen, Betsy West
Starring: Gabrielle Giffords, Mark Kelly
Fartsies:
Where the Crawdads Sing – Southern murder mystery – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
Based on the book of the same name. Where the Crawdads sing tells the story of an abandoned girl who became a local legend, and got accidently involved in a murder mystery.
Director: Olivia Newman
Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank – samurai animated tale – theaters – 3 stars
In classic samurai movie fashion, a literal underdog finds himself defending a village of desperate cats.
Directors: Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier, Rob Minkoff
Starring: Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – British/French period comedy – theaters – 3 stars
A widowed cleaning lady from London saves up to fulfill her dream of travelling to Paris in search of a couture Dior dress.
Director: Anthony Fabian
Starring: Jason Isaacs, Lesley Manville, Anna Chancellor
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On – animated story of a shell – theaters – 4 stars
An adorable little shell searches for his lost family after a mysterious tragedy.
Director: Dean Fleischer-Camp
Starring: Jenny Slate, Dean Fleischer-Camp, Isabella Rossellini