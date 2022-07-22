Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 22nd, 2022

Fire of Love – volcano documentary/romance – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“Intrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing the most explosive imagery ever recorded.” via IMDb

Director: Sara Dosa

Starring: Miranda July (voice), Katia Krafft (archive footage), Maurice Krafft (archive footage)

Nope – Jordan Peele science fiction – theaters everywhere – 3 1/2 stars

“The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.” via IMDb

Director: Jordan Peele

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea

Download X96's App