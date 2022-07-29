Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 28th, 2022

What I saw:

DC League of Super-Pets – animated super-animal adventure – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

“Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.” via IMDb

Directors: Jared Stern, Sam Levine

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon

Vengeance – darkly comic revenge thriller – theaters – 3 stars

“A radio host from New York City attempts to solve the murder of a girl he hooked up with and travels down south to investigate the circumstances of her death and discover what happened to her.” via IMDb

Director: B.J. Novak

Starring: Isabella Amara, Nathaniel Auguston, Grayson Berry

Download X96's App