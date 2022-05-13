Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 13th, 2022

Artsies

Happening – French abortion drama – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“An adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s eponymous novel, looking back on her experience with abortion when it was still illegal in France in the 1960s.” via IMDb

Director: Audrey Diwan

Starring: Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, Luàna Bajrami

Memoria – Tilda Swinton drama – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“A woman from Scotland, while traveling in Colombia, begins to notice strange sounds. Soon she begins to think about their appearance.” via IMDb

Director: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Starring: Tilda Swinton, Agnes Brekke, Daniel Giménez Cacho

Fartsies:

Firestarter – Stephen King remake – Theaters, Peacock – 1 1/2 stars

“A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind.” via IMDb

Director: Keith Thomas

Starring: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon