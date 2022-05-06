Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 5th, 2022

Artsies
The Duke – Whimsical British art heist – Broadway – 3 stars
A 60 year old taxis driver in 1961 steals a painting of the Duke of Wellington to pressure the government into investing more money in care for the elderly.
Director: Roger Michell
Starring: Jim Broadbent, Heather Craney, Stephen Rashbrook
Petite Maman – French mother/child drama – Broadway – 4 stars
8 year old Nelly helps her parents clean out her grandmother’s childhood home after her death.
Director: Céline Sciamma
Starring: Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse
Fartsies:
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness • MCU with horror elements – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
Doctor strange bends time and space to explore the alternate realities of the multiverse as he faces a new adversary.
Director: Sam Raimi
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor