Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 5th, 2022

Artsies

The Duke – Whimsical British art heist – Broadway – 3 stars

A 60 year old taxis driver in 1961 steals a painting of the Duke of Wellington to pressure the government into investing more money in care for the elderly.

Director: Roger Michell

Starring: Jim Broadbent, Heather Craney, Stephen Rashbrook

via Rotten Tomatoes

Petite Maman – French mother/child drama – Broadway – 4 stars

8 year old Nelly helps her parents clean out her grandmother’s childhood home after her death.

Director: Céline Sciamma

Starring: Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse

via Rotten Tomatoes

Fartsies:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness • MCU with horror elements – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Doctor strange bends time and space to explore the alternate realities of the multiverse as he faces a new adversary.

Director: Sam Raimi

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor

via Rotten Tomatoes