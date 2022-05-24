Tech Talk with Johnathan Deesing for May 24th, 2022

If you use AirPods, you might want to turn off Amber alerts on your phone

Because you will go deaf

A 12 year old Texas boy’s parents are suing Apple for causing him vertigo, tinnitus, and hearing loss

Amber Alerts on iPhones automatically adjust the volume above the current volume, no matter how high you have it

If you really need Amber Alerts, keep the headphones outside of your ear canals

Like soccer games? You should know that EA’s soccer game is no longer called FIFA

After 30 years together, EA and FIFA have severed their famous relationship

EA was tired of paying billions for the license and has promised nothing but the name will change

FIFA has no one lined up to make their eponymous football video game

Major bad blood, with most people wishing that somehow both parties could lose Alright let’s take a minute and talk about the WarnerBros MultiVersus trailer Batman and Scooby Doo vs. Arya Stark and Bug Bunny vs. Taz and Harley Quinn vs. Superman and Iron Giant

A free to play fighting game in the same vein as Nintendo’s Smash Bros., but with WB characters

Many of the voice actors reprise their roles – Kevin Conroy’s Batman, Maisie Williams’s Arya Stark, John DiMaggio’s Jake the Dog, etc.

Open beta will be available in July And for your time waster of the week, I present Hacker Typer Want to look and feel like an elite computer hacker, as envisioned by 90s Hollywood movies and 2000s TV shows?

Just visit hackertyper.net and jack into the mainframe!

https://hackertyper.net/#