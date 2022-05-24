News

Tech Talk with Johnathan Deesing for May 24th, 2022

If you use AirPods, you might want to turn off Amber alerts on your phone
Like soccer games? You should know that EA’s soccer game is no longer called FIFA
Alright let’s take a minute and talk about the WarnerBros MultiVersus trailer

And for your time waster of the week, I present Hacker Typer

