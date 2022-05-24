Tech Talk with Johnathan Deesing for May 24th, 2022

If you use AirPods, you might want to turn off Amber alerts on your phone
- Because you will go deaf
- A 12 year old Texas boy’s parents are suing Apple for causing him vertigo, tinnitus, and hearing loss
- Amber Alerts on iPhones automatically adjust the volume above the current volume, no matter how high you have it
- If you really need Amber Alerts, keep the headphones outside of your ear canals
Like soccer games? You should know that EA’s soccer game is no longer called FIFA
- After 30 years together, EA and FIFA have severed their famous relationship
- EA was tired of paying billions for the license and has promised nothing but the name will change
- FIFA has no one lined up to make their eponymous football video game
- Major bad blood, with most people wishing that somehow both parties could lose
Alright let’s take a minute and talk about the WarnerBros MultiVersus trailer
- Batman and Scooby Doo vs. Arya Stark and Bug Bunny vs. Taz and Harley Quinn vs. Superman and Iron Giant
- A free to play fighting game in the same vein as Nintendo’s Smash Bros., but with WB characters
- Many of the voice actors reprise their roles – Kevin Conroy’s Batman, Maisie Williams’s Arya Stark, John DiMaggio’s Jake the Dog, etc.
- Open beta will be available in July
And for your time waster of the week, I present Hacker Typer
- Want to look and feel like an elite computer hacker, as envisioned by 90s Hollywood movies and 2000s TV shows?
- Just visit hackertyper.net and jack into the mainframe!
- https://hackertyper.net/#