The party is just beginning at Disney On Ice. Mickey and Minnie reveal the stories behind the stars in an unforgettable journey about magic, dreams, and wishes.

Tune in all week long starting Tuesday 2/18 with Radio From Hell to win tickets!

BUY TICKETS HERE

Disney on Ice is a series of touring ice skating shows produced by Feld Entertainment, featuring characters and stories from Disney films. The performances combine ice skating, acrobatics, and theatrical elements, bringing beloved Disney characters and scenes to life on the ice. The shows are designed for families and typically feature a mix of music, stunning choreography, and elaborate costumes.

The productions usually revolve around a specific theme or collection of Disney stories. For example, past shows have included themes like “Disney on Ice: Frozen” (focusing on the Frozen franchise), “Disney on Ice: Dream Big” (which highlights various Disney princesses and heroes), and “Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic” (celebrating Disney’s legacy).

Since its inception in 1981, Disney on Ice has become a popular global entertainment phenomenon, with performances held in arenas around the world, drawing millions of attendees. The shows cater to audiences of all ages, creating an enchanting experience where Disney’s magic is brought to life on ice.

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address:

X96 will be giving away tickets to Disney on Ice. Between the dates of 2/18-2/21 2025 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or text to win entries up to 5 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 pair of tickets, on or after 2/21. Prize provided by FELD and valued at approx $90. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to two messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.