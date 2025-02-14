Catch Disney on Ice, March 6th-9th at The Delta Center!
The party is just beginning at Disney On Ice. Mickey and Minnie reveal the stories behind the stars in an unforgettable journey about magic, dreams, and wishes.
Tune in all week long starting Tuesday 2/18 with Radio From Hell to win tickets!
Disney on Ice is a series of touring ice skating shows produced by Feld Entertainment, featuring characters and stories from Disney films. The performances combine ice skating, acrobatics, and theatrical elements, bringing beloved Disney characters and scenes to life on the ice. The shows are designed for families and typically feature a mix of music, stunning choreography, and elaborate costumes.
The productions usually revolve around a specific theme or collection of Disney stories. For example, past shows have included themes like “Disney on Ice: Frozen” (focusing on the Frozen franchise), “Disney on Ice: Dream Big” (which highlights various Disney princesses and heroes), and “Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic” (celebrating Disney’s legacy).
Since its inception in 1981, Disney on Ice has become a popular global entertainment phenomenon, with performances held in arenas around the world, drawing millions of attendees. The shows cater to audiences of all ages, creating an enchanting experience where Disney’s magic is brought to life on ice.
