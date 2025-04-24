Predator: Badlands Trailer- Live Action coming November 2025

Wednesday – Season 2 Trailer

Rick and Morty- Season 8 Premieres May 25th

New Star Wars Series announced at the Star Wars celebration in Japan.

Carlton Cuse and Nick Cuse will direct and develop on a Star Wars series for Lucasfilm. This news was announced on the day before Andor Season two’s debut and follows Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo.

Read Here:

Andor Season 2: What is BBY?

Andor returns for its second season on Disney+ with a new and final episodes. The first three episodes will take before and then the rest of the episodes will take part 3 years later. What is BBY? Many asked what do the letters at the beginning of the show mean? BBY stands for “Before the Battle of Yavin.”

Read Here:

Toys “R” Us: Live Action

Story Kitchen and Toys “R” Us Studios have teamed up to develop a live-action film. The film is in early development and will try to capture childhood wonder in a modern, fact-ace adventure that will tap into the brand’s relevance accords its 70 years and more in the toy industry.

Read Here: