Geek News For Februrary 24th, 2025

Universal Horror Unlashed In Las Vegas All Year Long!

Amazon Takes Over James Bond Movies!

“Barbra Broccoli is the film producer known for her work on the James Bond film series. She has controlled the franchise alongside her half-brother Michael G. Wilson until it’s recent acquisition by Amazon in 2025, which has led to a significant change in creative control over the franchise.”

Read More

New Director for Clayface!

“DC Studios have found a director for its next movie. James Watkins, who recently directed Speak No Evil, will helm Clayface.”

Read More

Murderbot Trailer!

‘Masters of The Universe’ Cast has been reveled!

“For the First time since 1987, a live action feature film version of He-Man is finally happening. While casting news for this film has been leaking out slowly since 2024, Mattel and the official Masters Of The Universe franchise quietly confirmed the entire cast in a recent social media post.”

Read More