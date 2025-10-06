Geek News From October 6th, 2025

Resident Evil Reboot
Director of Weapons, Zach Cregger, is going to direct an upcoming Resident Evil Film.
Read Here
The Simpsons
The Simpsons Movie 2 is set to release in 2027.
Read Here
Avengers: Doomsday
Vanessa Jensen reveals that she doesn’t know what the Storyline of Avengers: Doomsday is about despite the fact that she is going to be in the film.
Read Here
avengersdoomsday, beatgina, BillAllred, boneroftheday, caity4short, frankcrist, GinaBarberi, KerryJackson, news, puppycam, radiofromhell, radiofromhelllive, radiofromhellpodcast, ResidentEvilFilm, rfh, rfhpodcast, slcradio, sports, TheSimpsonsMovie2, VanessaJensen, VaxCam, X96, x96live
To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive");
if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) {
jQuery('.video-responsive').before('
');
}
jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();