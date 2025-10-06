Geek News

Geek News From October 6th, 2025

Resident Evil Reboot

Director of Weapons, Zach Cregger, is going to direct an upcoming Resident Evil Film.

Read Here

 

The Simpsons

The Simpsons Movie 2 is set to release in 2027.

Read Here

 

Avengers: Doomsday

Vanessa Jensen reveals that she doesn’t know what the Storyline of Avengers: Doomsday is about despite the fact that she is going to be in the film.

Read Here

