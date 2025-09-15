Geek News From September 15th, 2025

The Penguin

Cristin Milioti won a Emmy award for her role as Sofia Gigante in the HBO series The Penguin, Matt Reeves confirms that she will not return as Sofia Gigante.

James Gunn DCU

James Gunn clarifies that the new Superman film will feature Superman and Lex Luthor working together to stop a overwhelming force, but its a little more complicated than that.

Alchemized

An adaptation of the Harry Potter fan fiction “Manacled” is being published as a traditional book called “Alchemized” and a film adaptation is in the works.

Highlander

The production for Highlander has been delayed because Henry Cavil was injured on set.

Green Lantern Villain

Garret Dillahunt has confirmed that he will play the role of Black Hand in James Gunns Lanterns

Star Wars VR

A new Star Wars VR game will be available to purchase and play on the meta quest 3 & 3s