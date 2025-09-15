Geek News From September 15th, 2025

The Penguin
Cristin Milioti won a Emmy award for her role as Sofia Gigante in the HBO series The Penguin, Matt Reeves confirms that she will not return as Sofia Gigante.
James Gunn DCU
James Gunn clarifies that the new Superman film will feature Superman and Lex Luthor working together to stop a overwhelming force, but its a little more complicated than that.
Alchemized
An adaptation of the Harry Potter fan fiction “Manacled” is being published as a traditional book called “Alchemized” and a film adaptation is in the works.
Highlander
The production for Highlander has been delayed because Henry Cavil was injured on set.
Green Lantern Villain
Garret Dillahunt has confirmed that he will play the role of Black Hand in James Gunns Lanterns
Star Wars VR
A new Star Wars VR game will be available to purchase and play on the meta quest 3 & 3s