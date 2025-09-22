Geek News From September 22nd, 2025

Star Wars

The new trailer for the new Star Wars Movie The Mandalorian and Grogu has been released.

Anaconda

A trailer for a rebooted version of the 1997 film Anaconda has been released starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd

Star Trek

The producers made a statement saying that they promise that the next season for Star Trek: Strange New World will be better than the previous season.

Daredevil

The Series Daredevil: Born Again is confirmed for a season 3 before season 2 has been released.

Muppets

The Muppets is getting a 50th year anniversary special on Disney+

LA Comic Con

An AI Hologram version of Stan Lee will be at LA Comic Con where fans can pay and ask AI Stan Lee questions.

