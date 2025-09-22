Alt. Rock News

Geek News From September 22nd, 2025

Posted on

Star Wars

The new trailer for the new Star Wars Movie The Mandalorian and Grogu has been released.

 

Anaconda

A trailer for a rebooted version of the 1997 film Anaconda has been released starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd

 

Star Trek

The producers made a statement saying that they promise that the next season for Star Trek: Strange New World will be better than the previous season.

Read Here

 

Daredevil

The Series Daredevil: Born Again is confirmed for a season 3 before season 2 has been released.

Read Here

 

Muppets

The Muppets is getting a 50th year anniversary special on Disney+

Read Here

 

LA Comic Con

An AI Hologram version of Stan Lee will be at LA Comic Con where fans can pay and ask AI Stan Lee questions.

Read Here

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive"); if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) { jQuery('.video-responsive').before('

 

'); } jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();