Geek News on the Radio for April 11th, 2022

Star Trek: Lower Decks teases it’s third season
The crew of the USS Cerritos return to Paramount+ sometime this year.
Spock gets a canonical full name thanks to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Clever fans spotted his full name on display at Star Trek: Mission Chicago. The name in question is “S’Chn T’Gaiu Spock.”
Charlize Theron is bringing Aqualad to life
Charlize Theron is going to be the executive producer of DC’s new project, Aqualad: You Brought Me the Ocean.
The first issue of Captain America sells for $3.1 million
The copy of the comic is one of three known to exist with a near-mint condition.