Geek News on the Radio for April 18th, 2022

Teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder Released

 

Live-Action The Wonder Twins Film to Stream on HBO Max

Riverdale star KJ Apa and 1883 actress Isabel May are to star as The Wonder Twins in a live-action comedy by DC.

via Deadline

 

Brie Larson Cast in Fast & Furious 10

A recent post on Vin Diesel’s Instagram confirms that Brie Larson has joined the Fast & Furious family after she was cast in the newest film of the franchise.

via IGN

 

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Coming to Disney Plus

Disney has cast The Adam Project star Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson in a new adaptation of the popular book series that will begin production this summer.

via Gizmodo

 

