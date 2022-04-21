Geek News on the Radio for April 21st, 2022

The new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder hits record breaking views
The new trailer managed to receive 209 million views in it’s first 24 hours, making it the fourth most viewed trailer in 24 hours.
Amazon is winning the bidding war over Voltron
Multiple streaming services are bidding over the rights to the upcoming Voltron TV show from Marshall Thurder, and so far Amazon is leading the pack.
Netflix is making an Exploding Kittens animated TV show
The series is based on the chaotic Russian roulette style card game, and the show will likely be the same.
Listen to your new Batman podcast on Spotify
The podcast already has a fantastic voice cast to look forward to.
Marvel announces a scripted Squirrel Girl podcast
So far the podcast is planned to have 6 episodes on SiriusFM.