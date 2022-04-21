Geek News on the Radio for April 21st, 2022

The new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder hits record breaking views

The new trailer managed to receive 209 million views in it’s first 24 hours, making it the fourth most viewed trailer in 24 hours.

via Variety

Amazon is winning the bidding war over Voltron

Multiple streaming services are bidding over the rights to the upcoming Voltron TV show from Marshall Thurder, and so far Amazon is leading the pack.

via Murphy’s Multiverse

Netflix is making an Exploding Kittens animated TV show

The series is based on the chaotic Russian roulette style card game, and the show will likely be the same.

via Engadget

Listen to your new Batman podcast on Spotify

The podcast already has a fantastic voice cast to look forward to.

via CBR

Marvel announces a scripted Squirrel Girl podcast

So far the podcast is planned to have 6 episodes on SiriusFM.

via Variety