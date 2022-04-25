GeekNews

Geek News on the Radio for April 25th, 2022

Corridor Digital adds Adam West to THE BATMAN

There’s even a ‘making of’ video on the Corridor Digital YouTube channel.

via Batman News

Paul Dano is writing a six-issue DC Black Label series about the Riddler

The bi-monthly series will be a slow and chilling road to the Riddler’s origin story.

via DC Comics

Enjoy another trailer for ‘Lightyear’

The trailer finally reveals the main antagonist, and the movie’s plot.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix lost over $50 billion after announcing price increases

Netflix announced that they’re cracking down on account sharing by charging more money to families who are sharing their accounts outside of their homes.

via Collider

