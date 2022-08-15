Geek News on the Radio for August 15th, 2022

She-Hulk – coming Thursday to Disney+

Marvel’s upcoming super hero comedy is upon us! Coming August 18th, this Thursday!

via IMDB

Tinder She Hulk: Attorney at Law

Someone wants the She-Hulk, don’t forget to swipe right! We still are debating if this is to promote Tinder, or the upcoming new show ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.’ Although the profile isn’t real, it’s just an advertisement. Someone out there will be swiping right, and become disappointed that it’s not real.

via Gizmodo

Orphan Black Spin off?

It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story.

via Deadline

Rereleasing Rogue One

Us star war fans still have a wait out in front of us. Luckily Disney plans later this month, to re-release the box office hit in select IMAX theater’s.

via Parade

Walking Dead – Daryl Spin off in France

Super speedy zombies are in France apparently. Will a crossbow cut it when it comes to speedy zombies? Although it takes place in France, it seems to hint more at an apocalyptical road trip. It may seem confusing to some Walking Dead fans that Daryl travels overseas, we are certainly excited to see what happens!

via Game Rant

