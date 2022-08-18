Geek News on the Radio for August 18th, 2022

Wednesday (Addams Family) coming to Netflix
One of the most classic family in horror is back, directed by Tim Burton! Following Wednesday Addams. Notably this version of Gomez looks near exact as the original Gomez in the comics. This is the version of the Addams family we’ve all been waiting for since it’s conception. Breaks my heart to say there’s no release date other than fourth quarter of this year.
Cabinet of Curiosities coming to Netflix
By the master of horror film director, Guillermo Del Toro. Get more than a glimpse of the dark nightmares, and delighted violence. Set to premiere October 25th. I know this is what I’ll be watching on hallows eve.
Superman and Lois updates
Disney’s ‘Big Thunder Mountain’ ride is being turned into a movie
Disney will always have a movie to make about, because they have so many rides to ride! Are you skeptical of that statement? It’s okay if you are, but just remember that Pirates of the Caribbean was ‘just a ride’ too.