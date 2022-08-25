Geek News on the Radio for August 25th, 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero #1 box office

Nobody saw that coming, well, except the fans. This has been the best release of an anime in movie theatre’s, ever! Check out the box office rankings, trailer and more here:

Jaime Lee Curtis gives a very important message about “Halloween Ends” final saga

Jaimie goes over their special gift of a release of Halloween Ends on Oct 13th in theatre’s and streaming at home. Check out the message here:

Does Kong need it’s own TV series?

Whether we need this in our lives our not, Disney has decided to make ‘Kong’ a live action series. This series is in it’s own different universe, aside from the Kong movies. The project just had deals close to make it official. This would be the first ever Kong universe, live action series.

Disney + Day!

No… nothing is free in this world. How else does Disney celebrate? Multiple, and multiple premieres on Disney+ day! Sept 8th, Disney+ will premiere on their popular streaming service titles such as: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Thor: Love & Thunder. Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer and more to read here:

