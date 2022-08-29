Geek News on the Radio for August 29th, 2022

HBO’s House of the Dragon – Season 2 coming

House of the Dragon season 2 is green lit and in production! First episode ratings boomed to 20 million. The renewal may not be as important as expected. As HBO has at least 4 Game of Thrones spin-offs.

via HollywoodReporter

Matt Shackman directing Fantastic Four

The director has left Star Trek to pursue Fantastic Four. “Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world.” said Paramount Pictures.

via Deadline

Funeral Screenings for cancelled Bat-Girl

Negative reviews in test screenings caused the movie to be cancelled. Warner Bros. are using it as a tax write off, so they have to destroy the film to show they will not make money off of it. Check out more here:

via SandraRose

Ezra Miller to plead with Execs to save The Flash

To everyone’s surprise, Ezra Miller is still The Flash. Not so fast though, the actor has been under a storm of controversy. As far as we can tell Warner Bro’s has not officially come out to say that Ezra has been removed from production. There has been talk of scrapping the movie altogether.

via IGN

Avatar Re-release

Three months before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, comes the original Avatar to be rereleased to theatres. The rerelease comes for commercial purposes for theatre’s and should be beneficial for the theatres.

via ScreenRant

Netflix axes Resident Evil series

The streaming giant Netflix, has had enough servings of Resident Evil after one season. The timing may of not been the best when you consider Stranger Things and The Sandman were released around similar times.

via Deadline

Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase together again for R.L. Stine movie

Many never asked for it but they’re here again. After being Nothing but Trouble the two actors have reunited again for Zombie Town. Production is currently ongoing in Ontario, Canada.

via EntertainmentWeekly

