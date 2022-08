Batgirl has been Shelved

The DC film has been put on the shelf and will not be released after test screenings went poorly.

via New York Post

HBO Upgrades Quality for Game Of Thrones

HBO has upgraded the quality of all eight seasons of Game of Thrones so that users can watch the show in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

via Gizmodo

Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal

Doug Liman will direct the new film with Jake Gyllenhaal cast as Dalton.

via Daily Beast

