Geek News on the Radio for August 8th, 2022

Neilsen has released a list of the most streamed programs by minutes watched during the week of July 4th-10th. Stranger Things is at the top of the list with 4.8 million minutes streamed for the week. Check out the rest of the list here!

Marvel Studios Announces Phases 5 and 6

During San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced plans for the MCU over the coming years. VFX artists are criticizing the announcements as Marvel Studios has not provided acceptable working conditions for many of the artists in the past.

Deadpool 3 Will Be ‘R’ Rated

Kevin Feige has confirmed that the third movie in the series would also be rated ‘R’. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also revealed that they will be writing a new version of Clue that will also star Ryan Reynolds.

Joker 2 Gets Release Date

Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4th, 2024, and will star Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

The Flash Ending After Season 9

Grant Gustin recently posted an emotional video discussing his love for the character and showing his bittersweet excitement for the upcoming season. The final season will have 13 episodes and will air in 2023 on the CW.

