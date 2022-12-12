Geek News on the Radio for December 12th, 2022

Watch the trailer for Mickey 17

The Dark Tower series coming to Amazon

The duo behind Netlfix’s Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass– Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy- have gotten the green light on adapting Stepehn King’s The Dark Tower into a series for Amazon.

James Gunn possibly making Batman Beyond

James Gunn has made it clear that he wants to start in the DCU with a clean slate. Part of this process may include bringing back the shelved idea for Batman Beyond with Michael Keaton.

RIP Richard Miller

Richard Miller has died at the age of 80. Miller was the creator behind Princess Leia’s gold bikini in Return of the Jedi.

