Geek News on the Radio for December 15th, 2022

James Gunn making first moves for DC.

We won’t see Henry Cavill as Superman, because James Gunn is writing a younger version of Superman. All apart of the 10 year plan to potentially have this younger actor be the Superman staple for the next decade.

via Variety

 

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Official Trailer

 

65 – Official Trailer

 

Escape to Witch Mountain TV Series in Development by Disney

Disney is developing a live-action series based on the 1975 movie Escape To Witch Mountain.

via Variety

 

Superfly, Iron Man, and When Harry Met Sally to the National Film Registry

Those are some of our favorites added this year. Every year, 25 movies are added to the National Film Registry to be preserved for posterity by the Library of Congress.

via Yahoo

 

