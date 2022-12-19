Geek News on the Radio for December 16th, 2022

James Gunn writing next Superman Movie without Henry Cavill

James Gunn has announced that he will be writing the newest Superman movie, which will be about a young Clark Kent working as a reporter. Since James Gunn’s announcement, Henry Cavill has made it clear that he will no longer be returning as Superman, which he teased earlier this year. Instead, Cavill will move forward to working on Warhammer 40,000, a franchise based on a board game that will stream on Amazon Prime.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Internet upset about Spiderman: Across The Spider-verse trailer

Some people online have made a case to be upset about the Spider-Verse trailer because the newest Spiderwoman is black. According to the 1974 comic, Spiderwoman has always been black.

via Gizmodo

Donald Glover as Hypno-Hustler

Glover is set to star as the villain Hypno-Hustler and produce the film while Myles Murphy will be the writer. The film will center around the Hypno-Hustler and is in such early development that there isn’t even a title yet.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Some HBO Max shows are leaving platform

Shows like Westworld, The Nevers, The Time Traveler’s Wife and Made for Love will be removed from the streaming platform in the coming days. HBO does not want to pay any more royalties to the actors in those shows.

via Tech Crunch

Plan 9 from outer space being turned into an opera

The legendary cult film will be turned into an opera and is in the development stage.

via JoBlo