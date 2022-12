Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer:

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Trailer:

Gen V Trailer:

Wednesday on Netflix is smashing records

The supernatural series had 341.23M hours viewed within it’s debut week. Making it the biggest English language debut week of all time on Netflix. Beating out the likes of Stranger Things season 4 debut.

via Deadline

Download X96's App