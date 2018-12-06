Geek News on the Radio for December 6th, 2018

Marvel Fans React to No ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Today

Today was supposed to be the day that the Avengers 4 trailer dropped (at least according one rumor) and then it didn’t. And, as you can guess, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans aren’t happy. To be fair, fans have been a little displeased for a bit as there has been no official word on when the trailer would make its debut. Every date that fans thought made sense has come and gone and yet, no trailer. Then, a strong rumor made its rounds that today, Wednesday December 5th would be the big day getting everyone all excited. Avengers 4 trailer on Hump Day? Bring it on! But…then it didn’t happen. A follow-up rumor indicated that the release date had been delayed and at least one rumor says that the updated date for the eagerly anticipated trailer is this Friday morning. Of course, while that does feel a little bit like light at the end of the tunnel, Friday is still a few days away and fans are wondering why that trailer didn’t drop today and they’ve taken to social media with their frustrations and questions.

The Snake Eyes movie is in talks with Robert Schwentke to direct. The G.I. Joe spin-off has been discussed a lot over the past few years, but it appears that there is finally some forward motion. Paramount and Hasbro have been looking for new ways to reinvent the franchise, much like they’re doing with The Transformers and their upcoming Bumblebee movie. Ray Park portrayed the mysterious Snake Eyes in 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and again in 2013’s sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation, but it appears that they will be rebooting and recasting the role. Robert Schwentke, who recently received critical praise for his World War II thriller The Captain, is reportedly in the early stages of talks with Paramount to take on the Snake Eyes movie. The director is probably best-known for launching the RED action movie series with Bruce Willis and John Malkovich, and then later taking over to helm the last two installments of the Divergent franchise. Beauty and the Beast and The Huntsman: Winter’s War screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the script for the upcoming Snake Eyes movie.

