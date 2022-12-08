Geek News on the Radio for December 8th, 2022

First Big move by new heads of DC

James Gunn and Peter Safran have suddenly stopped production on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3, just days after Gal Gadot tweeted, “I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character… Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you”.

via Deadline

Black Adam Flops at the box office

After seven weeks in theaters, Black Adam has only earned $387 million globally. The film would have had to make $600 million to break even and turn a profit. Filmmakers are hoping to bring in some extra cash when Black Adam is put on streaming services.

via Variety

Jenna Ortega had Covid during filming

Jenna Ortega was unaware she would test positive for Covid after filming the viral dance scene in Wednesday. She recently revealed in an interview that she woke up feeling sick but continued filming while taking medicine during breaks. As soon as her Covid test came back positive, Ortega was removed from the set.

via Variety