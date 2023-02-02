Geek News on the Radio for February 2nd, 2023

James Gunn’s DC Universe Anouncement!

Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters

Connecting the DC Universe in film, television, and games. Batman, Superman, and Wonder-Woman to prop up the lesser known characters.

Creature Commandos’

An animated 7 episode series titled featuring Rick Flag, Dr. Phosphorus, Frankenstein and more!

Waller

Story of Amanda Waller, bringing back Suicide Squad and Peacemaker character’s. Taking place between Season 1 and 2 and Peacemaker.

Superman: Legacy

True kickoff to James Gunn’s DC Universe Plan. A much younger Superman than Henry Cavill.

Lanterns

A TV Series from DC. Two Green Lanterns on earth written in the vein of true detective.

The Authority

Team of superhero’s with extreme method’s of protecting the planet. Good intentioned but the world is completely broken and take the situation into their own hands.

Paradise Lost

Game of Thrones styled drama set on Paradise Island with a young Wonderwoman. Origin story of how the society came about.

The Brave and the Bold

Batman movie of Bruce Wayne and introduced’s Damien Wayne. James Gunn’s favorite Robin and Bruce’s biological son.

Booster Gold

Television series about a loser from the future, who uses basic technology for the time to travel to the past a play pretend superhero.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

She’s a much harsher and more twisted Supergirl

Swamp Thing

More of a horror film, and a broken and battered past origin story.

