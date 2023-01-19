Geek News on the Radio for January 19th, 2023

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer (Premieres March 1st)

Watch the animated series Star Wars Rebel’s, specifically ‘The Seize of Mandalor” to understand Grogu’s location because IT’S NOT HOMEWORK.

Gotham Knights (Premieres March 14th)

A Batman show without Batman, however Batman’s biological son attempts to solve his murder.

“The Last of Us” Recent Premiere

The Last of Us made its debut the other night on HBO, and HBO Max. The series premiere garnered 4.7 million U.S. viewers, making it HBO’s second-largest debut.

via Variety

Thunderbolts in Production

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants to fight in the movie. “I told them I really, really want to fight. We’ll see if that happens. I haven’t seen the script yet.” she said

via Variety