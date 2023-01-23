Geek News on the Radio for January 23rd, 2023

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer breaks records

The latest trailer for The Mandalorian has scored record viewership numbers for a preview of an upcoming Star Wars television series on Disney Plus.

via Star Wars News

M3gan 2.0 Sequel – Parody on SNL

Hello Tomorrow Trailer : Apple+ TV

Snowpiercer Cancelled Season 4

All the production work was done, and people worked hard. Now they won’t air it.

via Digital Spy

Chucky slays to Season 3

The series, which is based on the classic film franchise, returns to both USA Network and Syfy for its third run.

via Collider

Reginald The Vampire Renewed for Season 2

“All of us – cast and crew, writers, producers, and — can hardly wait.” – said Producer Harley Peyton

via Deadline

Rebel Moon Teaser

Tron 3

It’s moving forward with Jared Leto. I’m not sure if it’s what we wanted but it’s 2023. Maybe it’s what we deserve.

via ScreenRant