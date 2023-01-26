Geek News on the Radio for January 26th, 2023

Watch the new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Watch the new trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special

Stephen Colbert to produce The Chronicles of Amber

Colbert is on board to develop and produce a series adaptation of Roger Zelazny’s sci-fi books, The Chronicles of Amber. Also on board to produce is The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. The team is in the process of hiring a writer.

via Deadline

Justin Roiland no longer a part of Adult Swim

After being accused of domestic violence earlier this month, Roiland has been dropped from the show he co-created, Rick and Morty. With four more seasons left in their contract, Rick and Morty creators and Adult Swim will have to recast the multiple roles that were voiced by Roiland.

via Deadline

John Williams sets an Oscars record

After Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film, The Fabelmans, was nominated for seven Oscars, John Williams set the record for the oldest person to be nominated at 90 years old. This nomination also tops Willliams’ own record for most nominated living person with 53 nominations.

via Deadline