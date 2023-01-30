Geek News on the Radio for January 30th, 2023

Watch the trailer for Star Trek: Picard season 3

The Last of Us renewed for season 2

HBO has announced that The Last of Us will officially be renewed for a second season. The renewal was announced only after two episodes had aired, but with record amounts of viewers.

via CNET

Amazon to release Tomb Raider series

Amazon has hired Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write and produce the new series, but she does not plan to be in front of the camera at all.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Ayo Edebiri to star in Thunderbolts

It is not known which character she will play, but Ayo Edebiri has been brought on to star in the newest Marvel movie, Thunderbolts. Five of the most plausible options for her character are Moonstone, Songbird, Black Mamba, Yellowjacket II, and Dallas Riordan.

via Screen Rant

Violent Night gets a second film

David Harbor will return as Santa in Violent Night 2 after the surprising popularity of the first film last year.

via Movie Web

Titans and Doom Patrol canceled from HBO Max

Both shows will be leaving the platform after 4 seasons each. Warner Bros. will be cutting ties with Berlanti Productions altogether, just after the two signed a new deal.

via Deadline

Aqua Teen Hunger Force returns for season 12

Adult Swim has ordered five episodes of the returning series after it was canceled eight years ago.

via Movie Web