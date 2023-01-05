Geek News on the Radio for January 5th, 2023

Watch the new trailer for Evil Dead Rise

Who drives the toy industry?

Apparently, it’s not children, but “kidults”. A “kidult” is described in the Cambridge Dictionary as an “adult who likes doing or buying things that are intended for children.” These kidults, mostly men in their 20s and 30s, are responsible for 25 percent of all toy sales in the US every year and this number is expected to increase as kidults grow older.

via The Federalist

Robert Garcia to be sworn in on Superman comic

Incoming Congressman Robert Garcia recently Tweeted that he will use a first-edition Superman comic book as one of the three items underneath the US Constitution as he is sworn into Congress. The other two items will be his citizenship certificate and a photo of his parents.

via Business Insider