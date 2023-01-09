Geek News on the Radio for January 9th, 2023

M3GAN is a hit at the box office
Over the weekend, M3GAN made $30.2 million in US Box Offices due to the “great word of mouth as reinforced by its tremendous critical and audience reaction scores”.
Look out for new Ant-Man Trailer
After the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in October, fans have been anticipating another look at the new film. Disney recently announced that the trailer will drop today, January 9th, during the National College Football Championship.
Michael Giacchino to remake Them!
The director of Werewolf by Night is getting a chance to remake the classic 1954 film, Them!, and has apparently hoped to do so for a while. Giacchino told Deadline, “There’s always a movie in your mind that never leaves your head, for me, that’s Them!”.
Wednesday gets second season
To no one’s surprise, the success of Wednesday has prompted Netflix to greenlight another season. In a recent statement, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said, “We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore.”
Dave Bautista is happy to leave Drax behind
In a recent interview with GQ, Dave Bautista discussed his exit from the MCU saying, “I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.” Next up, Bautista will work on M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” sequel.
Nicolas Cage is strictly a Trekkie
During an interview to promote his new film, The Old Way, Cage confirmed that he is a “Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise” and that we likely won’t see him in any Star Wars films, as suggested by Pedro Pascal.