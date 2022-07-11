Geek News on the Radio for July 11th, 2022

Cut scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder

The newest Thor film was released over the weekend and brought in $143 million at the box offices. While discussing the film, Christain Bale revealed that he had filmed scenes with Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum which ended up being cut from the theatrical version. Taika Waititi has opened up about the decision to remove the scenes, saying, “You have to do what’s best for the film.”

via comicbook

More on the Star Wars cocktail

The cocktail is only available in the Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish cruise ship and includes a ticket to Skywalker Vineyards in California. The Kaiburr Crystal is primarily made with Camus cognac, Grand Marnier Quintessence, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 23 Year Bourbon, and Taylor’s Fladgate Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port.

via Nerdist

Avengers: Quantum Encounter on Disney Wish

People who take a trip on the Disney Wish cruise ship have the opportunity to experience the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure with the Avengers: Quantum Encounter. Clips of the experience have been posted on social media but the 13-minute short film is now available to stream on YouTube.

via Disney Tourist Blog

via CBR

