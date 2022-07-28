Geek News on the Radio for July 28th, 2022

Guillermo del Toro reimagines Pinocchio

Marvel teases a new Guardians of the Galaxy movie, and a new Antman and the Wasp movie to name just a few

During the San Diego Comicon 2022, Marvel made some huge announcements including ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3,’ and ‘Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania.’

via Cinema Blend

Check out the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

One of the announcements from Marvel during this year’s Comicon included She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

via Slash Film

Treat yourself to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer

Another announcement from Marvel during Comicon featured Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this trailer.

via Gizmodo

Download X96's App