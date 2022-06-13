Geek News on the Radio for June 13th, 2022

Trailer for Nope

Todd Phillips reveals script for Joker sequel

Joker director Todd Phillips recently posted the cover of the script for Joker: Folie à deux along with a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script, revealing that a sequel is in the works.

via Deadline

The Boys season 4 confirmed

After the popularity of the recently released season of The Boys, Amazon has announced the show’s renewal for a fourth season.

via Variety

Marvel confirms rumors of Thunderbolts

It is confirmed that Jake Schrier will be directing the film and Eric Pearson will write the script for the newest MCU project, Thunderbolts. There is a rumor that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will be played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and you can read more of the possible cast of characters on GameRant.

Spider-Man: No Way Home- The More Fun Stuff Verison

Spider-Man: No Way Home will return to theaters in September with The More Fun Stuff Version. This version will include added and extended scenes.

via Consequence

ET and Jaws coming to IMAX

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic films, ET and Jaws will both be converted to IMAX and rereleased later this year. Jaws will also be available in a Real3D version.

via Gizmodo